Deanna, 8, wins competition to give all of Peterborough homes on estate a Christmas card

Deanna was chosen as the winner of the Christmas card competition with Barratt Homes.

A creative pupil at Hampton Vale Primary Academy in Peterborough has won a Christmas card competition.

The competition was to design a Christmas card which would be delivered to residents on Aqua Drive.

After a range of creative designs were submitted, it was eight-year-old Deanna who was crowned the winner and was presented with a selection of her cards to give to her family and friends.

Shelley Richardson, performing arts teacher at Hampton Vale Primary Academy, said: “Firstly I am so proud of all the children at Hampton Vale Primary Academy who entered the competition. It was amazing to see so many creative designs.

“A huge well done to Deanna for winning the competition, we hope this sends Christmas cheer to all residents of Hampton Water.”

Will Phair, of Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “It was a pleasure to team up with Hampton Vale Primary Academy to create these wonderful Christmas cards.

