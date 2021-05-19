Deafblind support thanks to £42,000 donation
Hundreds of people living with deafblindness across the country will receive essential emotional support thanks to a grant of £42,000 from Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire Freemasons to Deafblind UK.
The Peterborough-based charity, which provides in-depth assistance to people with sight and hearing loss, has recently launched a new service aimed at helping people who are deafblind with wellbeing and emotional support issues.
Many people that Deafblind UK supports are left alone with their thoughts, with little knowledge of what is happening around them. There is often no conversation with family and friends, no TV or music and no books. Depression and sometimes suicidal thoughts can be the result.
A special six week package has been designed to help people who are deafblind express themselves and learn more about the long-term support that is available.
The grant from Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation which is funded by Freemasons and their families and friends from across England and Wales.
Steve Conway, CEO of Deafblind UK, said: “We’re really grateful to Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire Freemasons for their generous grant which is allowing us to offer a vital new support service to our clients.
“It can be physically very tiring when you’re trying to communicate and get by in a world designed for sighted hearing people, but it can have a big effect on mental health too. Our new service aims to support people who feel isolated and lonely and to let them know they’re not alone.”
David Burton from Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire Freemasons said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to help Deafblind UK with their excellent new support service. Mental health is an issue for many people, but it’s especially difficult for people with sight and hearing difficulties. This is a vital project and I’m proud that Freemasons are able to support it.”