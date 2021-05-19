Deafblind support thanks to £42,000 donation

The Peterborough-based charity, which provides in-depth assistance to people with sight and hearing loss, has recently launched a new service aimed at helping people who are deafblind with wellbeing and emotional support issues.

Many people that Deafblind UK supports are left alone with their thoughts, with little knowledge of what is happening around them. There is often no conversation with family and friends, no TV or music and no books. Depression and sometimes suicidal thoughts can be the result.

A special six week package has been designed to help people who are deafblind express themselves and learn more about the long-term support that is available.

The grant from Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation which is funded by Freemasons and their families and friends from across England and Wales.

Steve Conway, CEO of Deafblind UK, said: “We’re really grateful to Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire Freemasons for their generous grant which is allowing us to offer a vital new support service to our clients.

“It can be physically very tiring when you’re trying to communicate and get by in a world designed for sighted hearing people, but it can have a big effect on mental health too. Our new service aims to support people who feel isolated and lonely and to let them know they’re not alone.”