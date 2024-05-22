Deaf blind Peterborough man to take on swim challenge to raise money for a braille computer
A brave deaf blind man from Peterborough is taking on a swim challenge to raise money for equipment to help him live a more “inclusive life”
Jimmy O’Hare will take the plunge at his local Holiday Inn’s swimming pool on Friday.
He hopes to raise £5,000 to buy a braille computer which will enable him to be more independent and keep in touch with others.
Jimmy was born totally deaf and lost his eyesight a short time later. With unclear speech, his only way to communicate without a computer is via the Deafblind Manual, hands-on British sign language, and block letters.
The 58 year-old used to have a braille computer – but it broke 12 years ago and he has been left without one since.
“I need a Braille computer but I cannot afford one,” he said. “I want to phone my friends, order takeaways, write emails or read the news. I will need someone to teach me to use it too. Please help me to live a better inclusive life.”
Jimmy is supported by Deafblind-Enablement in Peterborough, and is a regular swimmer at the Holiday Inn.
“I enjoy going out with my Communicator-Guides from Deafblind-Enablement,” he said. “But when I get home I am bored, I cannot watch TV or phone a friend for help if I am in trouble.”
Nicola Colegate, one of DBE’s communicator guides, told us: “A braille computer would make such an unbelievable difference to Jimmy. He will be able to communicate with other deafblind people through email and use the internet.
"This is the ideal challenge for Jimmy as he loves swimming. Many years ago when he was younger he swam the length of the Channel Tunnel in a swimming pool.”
Debbie James from DBE, who organised the sponsored event, said: “Jimmy uses braille to read and he has to wait for his letters to be put into braille before he can read them. But with a braille computer he will be able to speak directly with anyone!
"He will also be able to make notes, read anything on the internet and receive his bank statements immediately, rather than waiting for braille copy.”
She added: “Jimmy is so happy with all the donations he has received so far – and he is looking forward to his sponsored swim. Please keep giving.”
So far, Jimmy and his DBE supporters have raised just shy of £1,000 towards his £5,000 target so far. To sponsor Jimmy, visit his GoFundMe page.
