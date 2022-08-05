The deadline for entries to the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards is fast approaching.

Company managers and employees have until August 21 to submit their applications to the region’s premier business awards.

This year, there are 12 categories celebrating a variety of key features of business life from innovation and sustainability to customer service and commitment to staff.

The winners group at last year's Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards.

Our awards’ judges will meet during September to October before the finalists are announced in November.

The 26th annual awards ceremony will take place on November 24 at a Black Tie gala dinner at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, commencing with a drinks reception followed by a three course sit down dinner.

Our guest speaker will be British Army veteran Simon Weston, who suffered horrific 46 per cent burns when the ship he was aboard, the Sir Galahad, was attacked during the Falklands War.

He is now known for his charity work for which he was awarded the CBE.

The Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022.

Chris Collier, head of the awards’ judges, said: “The prestige of winning an award, or even being shortlisted on the Gala Night, can be seen by reviewing many of the winners websites where their achievements are proudly displayed.”

To enter the PT Business Excellence Awards 2022, simply visit our websitre at www.peterboroughbusinessawards.co.uk/

The award categories are:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Azets.

Best New Business/Start Up

Small Business of the Year

Customer Service

Medium Business of the Year

Peterborough College.

Best Business Response to the Crisis

Business Person of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Innovation of the Year (Product or Service),

Employer of the Year

Digital/ Tech Company of the Year.

Hegarty Solicitors

Sustainability Award.

Thank you to our sponsors:

Azets (Headline sponsor)

Moore

Princebuild

Inspire Education Group (Peterborough College)

Peterborough City Council/Opportunity Peterborough

Allison Homes

Growthworks (Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority)

Hegarty Solicitors

Complete IT

Pinnacle House

Kamarin Computers

