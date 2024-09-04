Risks assessed for eight development projects

Leaders of Peterborough’s Towns Fund board have been warned that £22.9 million of Government cash must be fully committed for development projects within the next 19 months.

Board members were told at their meeting in May that the funds awarded by the government in 2021 must be ‘contractually committed’ to eight different projects by March 2026.

It is not clear what happens to any money that is not properly committed to a project by the deadline but it is feared the cash could be lost to the city.

Images of some of the key Towns Fund projects for Peterborough, clockwise from top, the Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College, The Lakeside Activity Centre and Climbing Wall at Nene Park, the site of the Goods Shed, which will be part of The Vine, and the Cygnet bridge across the River Nene

According to minutes of the meeting, Karen Lockwood, the council’s head of regeneration, after giving an overview of the Towns Fund programme, confirmed to board members that Peterborough’s funding allocation would need to be ‘contractually committed’ by March 2026.

Members were told there are still some projects going through preliminary design stages and that one, Nene Park’s Lakeside Activity Centre, which includes an Olympic-grade Climbing Wall, faced challenges from inflation and funding that were pushing back delivery.

The £22.9 million was originally earmarked for Peterborough by the previous Conservative government in 2021 as part of its nationwide Levelling Up initiative to secure sustainable economic regeneration.

Peterborough City Council oversaw the creation of a Towns Fund board made up of local politicians and representatives of key organisations to agree the projects that would secure most benefits for the city and gain from a share of the funding to help kickstart construction with funding from other sources still required.

Ten projects were originally selected but the list was whittled down to eight after the council’s own budget crisis meant it could not contribute the £8.1 million it had originally planned.

How much progress has been made?

The Vine cultural and community hub: (£13 million allocated)

The Vine will be split across Peterborough’s Central Library and the grade II listed Victorian former Goods Shed at Fletton Quays.

Design work has been carried at the library and Pick Everard awarded the contract in March. Discussions with potential operators are ongoing.

The Goods Shed has an expected construction budget of £5 million.

Building surveys have been carried out and the intention is to find a company that can do the design, build and operate the building.

A Project Adjustment Request has still to be submitted to the Government after The Vine was moved away from its original intended location at the former TK Maxx store in Bridge Street.

The sale of the former TK Maxx building, which the council bought using Towns Fund money, is still being worked through.

Officials say that once the sale has been completed it will be clearer what funds will come back into the Towns Fund programme and how the can be allocated.

Lakeside Activity Centre (£1.5 million allocated)

Phase one of this project – the construction of a new car park has been completed. The main focus is now on securing additional funding for the £9 million project. Inflation and funding are the main risks.

Accessibility and connectivity for Peterborough Station Quarter (£1.5 million allocated)

The £1.5 million Towns Fund contribution will be used towards a city link from the train station to improve travel for walkers and cyclists with the removal of the subway near Cowgate.

It is part of the larger Station Quarter regeneration with construction expected next spring 2025.

Cygnet Bridge (£2 million allocated)

£6.3 million has been secured for this pedestrian bridge over the River Nene. Construction will begin at the end of the year with completion by next July.

Lincoln Road (£2.5 million allocated)

£3.4 million has been secured for this project to improve the public realm on Lincoln Road between Windmill Street and Searjeant Street.

Licences are currently being drafted for approval to bring the finish up to the frontage of the properties and a key risk for the project is the complexity of legal ownership of the property boundaries.

Construction is expected to start in early 2025 and be completed by the end of the year.

Peterborough College Centre for Green Technology (£2 million allocated)

Construction of this £13.5 million began in October 2023 and should be completed by December 2024. 2023.

There has been a two week slippage due to the weather

The centre will contain state of the art technology and is expected to be used by students from December next year.

Additional funding for this is being considered.

Others:

Funds were also allocated for two other projects – an Embankment Masterplan and an Enterprise hub feasibility study – both of which have been completed.

In January last year, concerns were voiced at a likely £5.6 million shortfall in Peterborough's Towns Fund programme.

It was feared that the then 40 year record high inflation rate of 10.6 per cent, and the rising costs of construction would add to the expected price of eight projects with the amount needed in match funding going up by £5.6 million to £24.6 million with the total cost of the eight project expected to reach £47.5 million.

At the time, Andy Starnes, the then deputy independent chair of the Towns Fund Board. said a ‘healthy contingency budget’ had been built into each project, which had resulted in a number of projects showing a funding gap.

What does the council say?

A council spokesperson said: “The Town Deals programme is due to close in March 2026, with the expectation that places will have invested the entirety of their allocation by this date.

"The current funding profiles still hold and MHCLG is giving full consideration to the challenge that brings for some projects.

"The Chancellor has set out a path to confirming plans for this year and next at the forthcoming budget on October 30.

"In advance of the October budget, officials remain available for conversations and to discuss any issues impacting delivery that may arise.

"MHCLG officials will continue to keep funding recipients informed of any programme updates.”