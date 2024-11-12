Consultation ends on November 20

A renewed call has gone out to Peterborough residents to ensure they take part in a countywide consultation about the future of the region’s buses.

The alarm has been sounded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority which is carrying out a 14-week bus franchising consultation.

The project has been running online and through a series of face-to-face events but is now entering its final week and will close next Wednesday (November 20).

A spokesperson said: “Everyone – especially families with young children, students and older people – who would like to have their voice heard can still take part but only if they act quickly to have their say.

"Residents can participate online up until midnight on November 20 or submit a printed response as long as it is posted no later than November 20.

Rob Bridge, chief executive of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “It’s not too late to have your say about the future of bus services.

"Your voice matters even if you don’t use buses now, but you think you might in the future.

"Please also help us to spread the word that the consultation will be closing soon so that no-one misses out.”

Once the consultation closes the Combined Authority will compile and publish a report setting out its response to the feedback.

The Mayor’s decision is currently planned for January 22, 2025, however this date may be subject to change.

The consultation is the next step on the Combined Authority’s Road to Better Buses strategy to improve bus services for everyone in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.