Fourteen categories up for grabs

​​The deadline has been extended for nominations to this year’s Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards.

While entries have been pouring in for the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2024 there is still time left for talented individuals and star employers to take part in this prestigious event.

The deadline for nominations has been extended to 6pm on August 16.

The deadline for entries to the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2024 has been extended to August 16.

There are 14 categories up for grabs and nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by loved ones.

The awards highlight the range of apprenticeships that are on offer with training available in most business sectors and with attainment right up to degree level.

And they will showcase the dedication, hard work and achievements of those people undertaking and supporting an apprenticeship.

Apprenticeships are often a vital start to a career, and can serve as a gateway to full-time employment in industries that apprentices may not have previously considered.

The winners of the Apprenticeship Awards 2024 will be announced during a ceremony at The Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, on September 27, 2024.

A spokesperson for the Inspire Education Group, which is the awards’ headline sponsor, said: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor.

"By sponsoring this prestigious event, we aim to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to supporting businesses to address skill shortages and build a diverse workforce to develop their people and their organisations.“Through this sponsorship, we hope to inspire and motivate apprentices, employers, industry leaders, and business professionals to ensure everyone has the chance to thrive.She added: “Finally, we extend our warmest congratulations to all the nominees and eagerly anticipate applauding their accomplishments at the awards ceremony.”

To attend the ceremony, please register by visiting the awards website at www.nationalworldevents.com/paa-2024/

Our awards categories and sponsors:

SME Employer of the Year: ARULarge Employer of the Year: Inspire Education GroupDiversity and Inclusion Programme: Peterborough & Cambridgeshire Combined AuthorityIntermediate Apprentice of the Year: DiligentaAdvanced Apprentice of the YearHigher Apprentice of the YearDegree Apprentice of the YearProfessional Services Apprentice of the YearHealth & Public Service Apprentice of the YearConstruction Apprentice of the Year: Clegg ConstructionEngineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Baker PerkinsTechnology and Digital Apprentice of the YearTraining Provider of the Year: EML ElectricalMentor of the Year: ARU

Thank you to all our sponsors:

Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education Group

Associate sponsor: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

Baker Perkins

Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

EML Electrical

Diligenta

Clegg Construction