Daughter of much-loved Peterborough mental health champion to run London Marathon in his honour

Keith Truman was a Lead Facilitator for the Andy’s Man Club group in Werrington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The daughter of a much-loved mental health champion in Peterborough is preparing to run the London Marathon in his honour.

Joanne Truman will be taking part in the iconic race on Sunday April 27 in memory of her father Keith and to raise awareness and funds for Andy’s man Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne and her father Keith.

Keith was a well-known facilitator of the group that is based in Werrington. He sadly passed away suddenly in November 2022 due to a blood clot at the age of 65. Members of the group gave him a guard of honour at his funeral.

Paying tribute to Keith following his passing, Andy’s Man Club said: “Keith was such an enthusiastic guy, the energy he brought to the group was phenomenal.

"Keith was always able to find the positive in any negative and help our guys with their struggles. No week was the same with Keith's can do attitude. I cannot think of a happier, more motivated person than Keith. “Keith loved to say "what's been good?" when talking to the guys, he had a way to get good from the bad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After running on and off for a number of years, Keith’s daughter, Joanne is has now tasken the plunge to complete the marathon and raise vital funds for the charity in the process.

She said: “I have dipped and dived into running and I had mentioned to him about running a marathon and was so positive, he used to tell me to ‘just do it!’

“Now, it feels right to be running this race in his memory and to be raising money for Andy’s Man Club. We have helped to organise fundraisers in the past for the charity and I know how important the support they provide is. It is a really nice group which I can imagine is really welcoming for the men who are their members.

“My dad was a really big part of the Werrington group as a facilitator and his loss really hit a lot of members hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to continue supporting the charity now and there is still a lot of work that can be done to raise awareness as I have experienced when people have asked me which charity I am running for.

“It is going to be emotional doing all of this for a purpose. I am excited and scared about the whole thing. When I signed up and got a place in the ballot I did think ‘oh my god, what have I done?’ but then I could hear my dad in my ear saying ‘come on get on with it.’

“My drive is to complete this in memory of him.”

To support Joanne’s efforts, visit https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/joanne-ayres.