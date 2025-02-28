Date set for opening of Peterborough Miller & Carter steakhouse

The highly anticipated opening of a Miller & Carter steakhouse in Peterborough has moved a step closer.

The much-loved brand revealed in January that it was intent on opening in the city.

It submitted plans for widescale changes to the existing Harvester restaurant near the showground at Alwalton, which has been there since the 1990s.

The changes – which would revamp the building inside and out to go along with the massive rebranding – were approved by the city council planners this week.

And now Miller & Carter has confirmed that the Harvester, where it is business as usual currently, will open for the final time on March 23.

An extensive refurbishment programme on the building will start the following day and see the entrance relocated and the bar, kitchen and entire restaurant set-up upgraded.

The new Miller & Carter restaurant is expected to open on May 30, creating around 25 jobs.