A date had been set for the grand opening on the new Fireaway pizza takeaway in Peterborough.

The restaurant on will officially open its doors on October 25 for what will be the first of its chain in the city.

It is currently undergoing the final touches, which is located at 35 Broadway, last occupied by Letter Group rental agents, which has now moved to Minerva Business Park.

Fireaway's restaurant in Bedford.

Posh vice captain Harrison Burrows will be there on that Wednesday from around 2:30pm to conduct the opening.

To celebrate the occasion, the first 100 pizzas on the day will be given away for free

The franchise has been brought by Andrew Clayton and his wide Edyta and will be one of over 100 Fireaway franchises in England but the first in Peterborough.

The chain has its most restaurants in London, where it first opened in 2016.

The new restaurant will offer stone baked pizza cooked on a special turntable cooked in just 180 seconds, as well as a choice of unlimited toppings for an extra £1.99.

Andrew said: “The chain is really taking off in London and we’re really happy to have got the franchise to bring Fireaway to Peterborough.