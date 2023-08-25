Dashcam plea as 'much-loved' man dies after single-vehicle collision near Woodwalton

Brandon Francis (image: Cambridgeshire Police).

A man has died after a single-vehicle collision near Woodwalton.

Brandon Francis, 21, was driving a black Ford Fiesta along the B1090 Woodwalton Road towards Monks Wood Road when it left the carriageway, before coming to rest in a ditch just after the Bridge Street junction, on Saturday, 12 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The emergency services were called to the scene at about 6.30pm and Mr Francis, of Cockbrook Lane, Old Weston, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries where he died on Thursday, August 17.

Mr Francis was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no other vehicles or people were involved in the collision.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage of either the collision or the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should report it through the force website quoting incident 462 of 12 August.