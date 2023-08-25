News you can trust since 1948
Dashcam plea as 'much-loved' man dies after single-vehicle collision near Woodwalton

His family described him as a “much-loved son, brother and friend”
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 12:07 BST
Brandon Francis (image: Cambridgeshire Police).Brandon Francis (image: Cambridgeshire Police).
A man has died after a single-vehicle collision near Woodwalton.

Brandon Francis, 21, was driving a black Ford Fiesta along the B1090 Woodwalton Road towards Monks Wood Road when it left the carriageway, before coming to rest in a ditch just after the Bridge Street junction, on Saturday, 12 August.

The emergency services were called to the scene at about 6.30pm and Mr Francis, of Cockbrook Lane, Old Weston, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries where he died on Thursday, August 17.

Mr Francis was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no other vehicles or people were involved in the collision.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage of either the collision or the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should report it through the force website quoting incident 462 of 12 August.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

