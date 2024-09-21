Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All funds will go towards Peterborough’s Cancer Wellbeing Service.

Peterborough City Hospital is asking residents this Halloween is they dare to descend its building.

The elaborate 150ft abseil is part of efforts to raise funds for the city’s Cancer Wellbeing Service, located at the city hospital site.

Around 100 staff have already signed up to the Charity Abseil on Friday November 1, with North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust now looking for members of the local community to join the adrenaline-induced fundraising fun.

Donna Erskine-White and Hannah Canning from the North West Anglia Hospitals' Charity, together with one of the charity's mascots — promoting the roar-some fundraising abseil.

The abseil will take place on Friday November 1 and Saturday November 2 between 10am and 4pm.

All proceeds from the abseil will be donated to the Cancer Wellbeing Service, with a number of the CWS colleagues taking part.

Located at the Peterborough City Hospital site, the service provides practical and emotional support to people affected by cancer, as well as their family and friends.

Established over 30 years ago, the service has grown to offer a range of talking therapy, complementary therapies, lifestyle and welfare advice, arts and craft classes or just a comforting and welcoming place for a cup of tea and a chat.

Charity Patron, Craig Revel Horwood said: “It’s incredible that so many of the Trust staff, local companies and local community are signing up to this spook-tac-ular abseil event!

“The Cancer Wellbeing Centre is a jewel in the crown of Peterborough Hospital's cancer services and relies on donations to fund its vital support, so thank you to everyone brave enough to take part, and to everyone who has made a donation!!"

Hospitals’ Charity Project Manager Philip Fearn added: “We have had a fantastic year of fundraising so far – with our Charity Ball and sponsored skydive having attracted some fantastic far-reaching support.

“The abseil has certainly created a buzz around the Trust, which some brilliant feedback from staff, with dozens having already signed up to fundraise on the Friday. We are now extending the invitation to the wider community to join us on Saturday, November 2.

“So, if you want to face your fears or are just a thrill seeker looking at a novel way of raising money or to say thank you for the work of the service by taking part in the abseil, the hospital’s charity team is waiting to hear from you.”

If you are interested signing up, email [email protected] for a fundraising pack.