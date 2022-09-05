News you can trust since 1948
Cyclist 'seriously injured' in collision with car in Paston

A man was taken to hospital for treatment after the collision in Paston, on September 4

By Adam Barker
Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:53 am
The cyclist collided with the car on Saturday.
A cyclist was ‘seriously injured’ after being involved in a collision with a car in Peterborough over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at 2.18pm on September 4 after reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist at Topmoor Way.

The man was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have confirmed that although the cyclist was “seriously injured”, his injuries were “not life threatening.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.18pm, on September 4, with reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Topmoor Way, Paston.

“The collision, which happened at a roundabout near Paston Ridings, resulted in the cyclist being seriously injured.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment - his injuries were not life threatening.”

