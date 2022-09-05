Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cyclist collided with the car on Saturday.

A cyclist was ‘seriously injured’ after being involved in a collision with a car in Peterborough over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at 2.18pm on September 4 after reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist at Topmoor Way.

The man was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have confirmed that although the cyclist was “seriously injured”, his injuries were “not life threatening.”

“The collision, which happened at a roundabout near Paston Ridings, resulted in the cyclist being seriously injured.