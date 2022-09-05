Cyclist 'seriously injured' in collision with car in Paston
A man was taken to hospital for treatment after the collision in Paston, on September 4
A cyclist was ‘seriously injured’ after being involved in a collision with a car in Peterborough over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at 2.18pm on September 4 after reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist at Topmoor Way.
The man was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital for treatment.
Police have confirmed that although the cyclist was “seriously injured”, his injuries were “not life threatening.”
Most Popular
-
1
Woman and child die after car found submerged in Witting pond after crash
-
2
Extension plan for Peterborough's Great Northern Hotel moves forward as funding battle for Station Quarter is stepped up
-
3
Rail strike Peterborough 2022: when are September train strikes, dates and train operators involved in walkouts
-
4
Dogs for adoption: 5 dogs at Woodgreen Pets Charity near Peterborough need new homes - including lurcher
-
5
Drivers stopped by police near Peterborough – including man who crashed into lamppost and family’s fence
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.18pm, on September 4, with reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Topmoor Way, Paston.
“The collision, which happened at a roundabout near Paston Ridings, resulted in the cyclist being seriously injured.
"He was taken to hospital for treatment - his injuries were not life threatening.”