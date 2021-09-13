Cyber security experts invest £1.5m in Centre of Excellence in Peterborough

Official opening of the Pentesec cyber security provider offices at Lynchwood by Mayor of Peterborough Steve Lane with Mark Brooks-Wadham, Matt Tyne,Joe Roffey, Luke Bovrike and Ian Turnbull at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. EMN-210909-153255009

Bosses of Pentesec, which is part of the Charterhouse Group, have set up Security Operations Centre and Managed Security Services.

The new service is based at Westpoint, in Lynch Wood - the former home of collapsed travel giant Thomas Cook.

The opening ceremony was performed by the Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Steve Lane who cut the ribbon with the company’s Mark Brooks-Wadham, Matt Tyne, Joe Roffey, Luke Bovrike and Ian Turnbull.

Afterwards a spokesman said: “Following the acquisition of Pentesec in January, we have invested over £1.5 million in establishing a Cyber Security Centre of Excellence.

“It is based in a new purpose-built facility, underpinned by state-of-the-art technologies and managed by a team of industry experts enhancing our existing security capabilities.”

He said the centre would provide customers with maximum protection from evolving threats as well as offering access to world-class cyber expertise.

He said: “Our mission is to provide complete cyber protection to organisations of all sizes through a perfect synergy of intelligent automation and human expertise.

“We launch with two outcome-led services - Pentesec Security Essentials and Pentesec Managed Detection and Response.

The spokesman added: “With the shortage of skilled cyber security professionals increasing, Charterhouse Group has chosen to partner with local universities to nurture the next generation of cyber security professionals and provide a pathway to a career in the industry.