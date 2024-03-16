Curry night raises £1100 for Peterborough Mayor's charities

The curry night was hosted at Gurkha Durbaar.
By Ben Jones
Published 16th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2024, 21:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A curry night has successfully raised £1100 for the Mayor’s charities.

The curry night was hosted by former Labour and independent councillor Ansar Ali at Gurkha Durbaar on Broadway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Ali has hosted evenings to raise money for the mayor’s charities fir over a decade. The event was the second one of Mayor Nick Sandford’s term, with the previous event raising £800.

Most Popular
Mayor's charities curry evening at Gurkha Durbaar restaurant. Gillian Beasley, Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford, Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh, David Lowndes, Sue Magill, Ansar Ali, Namrata Devkota and Cllr Asif Shaheed.Mayor's charities curry evening at Gurkha Durbaar restaurant. Gillian Beasley, Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford, Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh, David Lowndes, Sue Magill, Ansar Ali, Namrata Devkota and Cllr Asif Shaheed.
Mayor's charities curry evening at Gurkha Durbaar restaurant. Gillian Beasley, Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford, Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh, David Lowndes, Sue Magill, Ansar Ali, Namrata Devkota and Cllr Asif Shaheed.

Mr Ali said: “I have hosted these for many years and they are always good fun.

I am delighted to help to support the Mayor’s charities and grateful for all of the support of the event. They are an absolute pleasure to be part of.”

Cllr Sandford’s chosen charities are: Deaf Blind UK, East Anglian Air Ambulance, MAGPAS, Peterborough Environmental City Trust (PECT), Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Related topics:MayorCurryPeterboroughNick SandfordLabour