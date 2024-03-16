Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A curry night has successfully raised £1100 for the Mayor’s charities.

The curry night was hosted by former Labour and independent councillor Ansar Ali at Gurkha Durbaar on Broadway.

Mr Ali has hosted evenings to raise money for the mayor’s charities fir over a decade. The event was the second one of Mayor Nick Sandford’s term, with the previous event raising £800.

Mayor's charities curry evening at Gurkha Durbaar restaurant. Gillian Beasley, Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford, Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh, David Lowndes, Sue Magill, Ansar Ali, Namrata Devkota and Cllr Asif Shaheed.

Mr Ali said: “I have hosted these for many years and they are always good fun.

I am delighted to help to support the Mayor’s charities and grateful for all of the support of the event. They are an absolute pleasure to be part of.”