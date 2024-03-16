Curry night raises £1100 for Peterborough Mayor's charities
A curry night has successfully raised £1100 for the Mayor’s charities.
The curry night was hosted by former Labour and independent councillor Ansar Ali at Gurkha Durbaar on Broadway.
Mr Ali has hosted evenings to raise money for the mayor’s charities fir over a decade. The event was the second one of Mayor Nick Sandford’s term, with the previous event raising £800.
Mr Ali said: “I have hosted these for many years and they are always good fun.
I am delighted to help to support the Mayor’s charities and grateful for all of the support of the event. They are an absolute pleasure to be part of.”
Cllr Sandford’s chosen charities are: Deaf Blind UK, East Anglian Air Ambulance, MAGPAS, Peterborough Environmental City Trust (PECT), Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.