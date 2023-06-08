A ‘grow-your-own’ initiative set up at Thorney and Eye Foodbank received a welcome boost when the village’s scout pack turned up to lend a helping hand.

Around 30 eager beavers (and cubs and scouts) from the 47th Peterborough pack arrived in force after learning the charity wanted to make its overgrown garden suitable for growing fruit and vegetables that could be included in food parcels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The industrious youngsters worked tirelessly throughout the evening on June 7, clearing and preparing the large outdoor space at the rear of the charity’s Church Street HQ.

Jacob Dickinson, 8, was one of around 30 scouts helping to get Thorney and Eye Foodbank's garden ship-shape.

The foodbank’s chief organiser, Erin Tierney, told the Peterborough Telegraph she was “thrilled” to welcome the helpers:

“It’s great that they want to help the foodbank produce fresh fruit and vegetables that we can put out in our parcels.”

Cub scout Elizabeth Lee was one of those working hard in the garden. The keen eight-year-old had a clear mission statement: “You need to be environmentally friendly if you want to be a food bank,” she noted, adding “it’s good to give people in need stuff, like food.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scout’s leader (Akela) is Alison Holmes. She explained why the youngsters chose to help the food bank:

The 47th Peterborough pack's Akela, Alison Holmes, issues more tasks to her super-keen troop of helpers.

“Erin came to talk to us about the foodbank and explained what they do, and they [the scouts] all said ‘we want to help - we want to come down’.”

Alison described how the large outdoor space looked before the scouts got involved.

“The garden was covered in thorns, and had buddleia all over the place,” she said: “we’ve cut that all back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though the garden now looks in great shape, it is not yet fully fit-for-purpose.

Thorney Scout Leader Stuart Cole was just as keen to get involved as the cubs, scouts and beavers who volunteered to help clear Thorney and Eye Foodbank's overgrown garden.

Unfortunately, the foodbank does not yet have enough soil or compost to make optimal use of the raised beds.

Erin has sent out “scores of begging letters” asking local firms for help but, as yet, no donations have been received.

“Ideally we could do with someone coming along with a couple of tonnes of soil and compost,” Alison suggested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad