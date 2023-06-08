Cubs clear Thorney foodbank garden to grow food for village parcels - as volunteers issue plea for soil
A ‘grow-your-own’ initiative set up at Thorney and Eye Foodbank received a welcome boost when the village’s scout pack turned up to lend a helping hand.
Around 30 eager beavers (and cubs and scouts) from the 47th Peterborough pack arrived in force after learning the charity wanted to make its overgrown garden suitable for growing fruit and vegetables that could be included in food parcels.
The industrious youngsters worked tirelessly throughout the evening on June 7, clearing and preparing the large outdoor space at the rear of the charity’s Church Street HQ.
The foodbank’s chief organiser, Erin Tierney, told the Peterborough Telegraph she was “thrilled” to welcome the helpers:
“It’s great that they want to help the foodbank produce fresh fruit and vegetables that we can put out in our parcels.”
Cub scout Elizabeth Lee was one of those working hard in the garden. The keen eight-year-old had a clear mission statement: “You need to be environmentally friendly if you want to be a food bank,” she noted, adding “it’s good to give people in need stuff, like food.”
The scout’s leader (Akela) is Alison Holmes. She explained why the youngsters chose to help the food bank:
“Erin came to talk to us about the foodbank and explained what they do, and they [the scouts] all said ‘we want to help - we want to come down’.”
Alison described how the large outdoor space looked before the scouts got involved.
“The garden was covered in thorns, and had buddleia all over the place,” she said: “we’ve cut that all back.”
Though the garden now looks in great shape, it is not yet fully fit-for-purpose.
Unfortunately, the foodbank does not yet have enough soil or compost to make optimal use of the raised beds.
Erin has sent out “scores of begging letters” asking local firms for help but, as yet, no donations have been received.
“Ideally we could do with someone coming along with a couple of tonnes of soil and compost,” Alison suggested.
Anyone wishing to make a donation of any kind to the Thorney and Eye Foodbank can call 07726 431282 or email [email protected]