Crufts 2025: Sushi the French Bulldog from Thorney, Peterborough, wins best in breed at prestigious dog show

More than 20,000 dogs entered Crufts this year

A French Bulldog from Thorney took home one of the biggest prizes in the dog world at the weekend – winning the ‘Best in Breed’ title at Crufts.

Sushi – with owner Olivia Timms – won the title at the world’s most famous dog show on Friday, which was held at the NEC in Birmingham.

Whippet Miuccia won the top prize of Best in Show at the weekend, in front of a live audience on Channel 4.

Olivia Timms from Thorney with Sushi, a French Bulldog, which was the Best of Breed winner today (Friday 07.03.25), the second day of Crufts 2025. Photo: BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

Over 18,000 dogs from around the world competed at the Birmingham NEC over four days for just seven places in the Crufts 2025 Best in Show final. The other six finalists were: Ana, a Jack Russell Terrier; Liza, a Miniature Schnauzer; Sophia, a Papillon; Suzie, a Cocker Spaniel; Viking, a Tibetan Mastiff and Shake, an Australian Shepherd.

Helen Kerfoot, Crufts Show Manager, said: “Congratulations to Miuccia who helped end this year’s competition on a real high, taking the prestigious Best in Show award alongside her handler, Giovanni Liguori. It has been fantastic to watch their strong relationship together in the ring, and they are truly deserving winners.

“Well done to all of our other wonderful finalists too. The dogs, their owners, and handlers should be incredibly proud to have taken part in such a momentous final – it’s an incredible achievement, one we are sure they’ll treasure for years to come.

“Crufts is adored by dog lovers from all over the world, and we’ve been delighted to welcome so many competitors from across the globe this year. We’ve celebrated the unique bond between these much-loved dogs and their owners, across a range of competitions and activities. Thank you to everyone involved for making the event what it is today.”