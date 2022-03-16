Robert Mapletoft, 75, from Peterborough, and his Irish Red and White Setter Roanjora Tanqueray - known as Raic.

Robert Mapletoft, 75, from Lakeside, Peterborough, and his Irish Red and White Setter Roanjora Tanqueray - known as Raic - won first in class at Crufts last Sunday (March 13) at the NEC in Birmingham.

Raic came away with a rosette for first place in the Irish Red and White Setter Post Graduate class on Gundog Day. The post graduate class is for dogs over 18 months old who have not won more than five times.

“It is what we went for but it’s not what I expected,” Mr Mapletoft said.

“We were against another dog which we have competed with before and that happens frequently with rare breeds. We competed with a dog called Fletcher, who is Raic’s cousin.

“Raic knew he had done well because he got a pat and a treat. On our way to Crufts I only had very few treats left so I was glad that I picked some up on the way.”

Mr Mapletoft and Raic were also at the Discover Dogs event at Crufts on Saturday morning, which is where members of the public got to meet Raic and a variety of different breeds of dogs and their owners.

"Raic was much admired by the public," he said. "Mostly by people who had owned Setters before and some who had owned Red and White Setters."

Raic competed against a dog called Fletcher, who is his cousin.

What's next for Mr Mapletoft and Raic?

"I am undecided yet where Raic will be shown next," Mr Mapletoft said. "It might well be the National Dog Show at Staffordshire Showground (May 5-8).

"I have considered the Mansfield and District Canine Society show (April 5), but it is more likely I'd take Raic to the Edwinstowe and District Canine Society show on Easter Sunday (April 17), at Newark's Winthorpe Showground."