Crowland Abbey draped in ‘stunning’ 20 metre-high display of cascading poppies
A large, striking drape of cascading poppies has taken residence on the west wall of Crowland Abbey.
The moving display – which is an impressive 20 metres high – was erected at the weekend when volunteers diligently trailed the drape netting into place.
The project’s manager, Julie Smith, is delighted to see an idea that was suggested months ago finally become reality:
“Back in January, I proposed on our town's Facebook group that we do something special for Remembrance Day this year,” she explained.
“To my amazement people were very quick to get involved and this weekend saw the project come to fruition.”
Julie said the drape contained 6,000 hand-made poppies. She admitted however that the sweeping way in which it is now displayed was quite unintended.
“It was planned to come down the right side to the floor.
“But this wasn’t possible so it’s draping to the left.
“We are going to try to get a bit more made to take it to the floor on that side.”
Julie noted that many local people have given much time and effort to make the drape a reality.
“Around 100 Crowland people of all ages have had an involvement in this project,” she said, “and I would like to thank each and everyone of them for the time and skill they’ve given.
“It just shows what we can do when we pull together.”
The stunning display is complemented by a beautiful path of poppies created by children from the Abbey 345 pre-school:
“Toddlers at the preschool made plastic poppies out of single use plastic bottles,” Julie said, “ which they planted down the path leading from the gate to the entrance.”
Local people have been quick to praise the Abbey drape and poppy pathway, with many describing the overall effect as ‘stunning.’
Pamela Watson spoke for many when she posted “Well done everyone,” on Facebook.”It looks just beautiful,” she added.
“What a way to mark Remembrance Day,” Mark Purkiss remarked: “That looks great!”
Rose Griffith was equally moved. “It’s absolutely stunning,” she said.
The display will stay in place until a short while after Remembrance Sunday, which this year falls on November 12.