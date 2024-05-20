One of our region’s most impressive sights took place over the weekend – the Newborough Young Farmers’ Annual Tractor Run.

Warmed by fine weather and lots of public support, the annual event was certainly a sight to behold on Sunday May 19.

Dubbed the “Biggest road run in Cambridgeshire,” this year’s Tractor Run saw close to 100 tractors of all shapes and sizes navigating their way around towns and villages to the north and east of Peterborough.

The tractors, which were a mix of modern behemoths and vintage gems, were out in force to fundraise – as they have done for the past 10 years – for good causes.

This year, organisers and participants put all their efforts into raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Charity.

The honour of leading the convoy was given to Rebecca Neaverson in recognition of the fact she raised the most money for charity at last year’s event.

Starting in Newborough, Rebecca led her fellow tractor drivers on a safe and steady route through Milking Nook, Peakirk, Glinton, Helpston, and Maxey, clapped and cheered along the way by cheery, sun-lapped onlookers.

Eventually, the agricultural cavalcade reached John Eve Park in Market Deeping, where crowds of spectators descended to check out the vehicles, show support and enjoy top-notch photo opps.

The event was marshalled by Peterborough Police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT), many of whom came in on their day off.

Speaking on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Peterborough Police described the day as a “fantastic event” which did a fine job of “raising money for the Air Ambulance whilst engaging the whole community and demonstrating the hard work our farmers do.”

The spokesperson added: “The club’s cow mascot is now ‘udderly’ knackered from receiving donations, and the Sergeant’s ears are ringing from the amount of times the kids pressed the police cars’ sirens.”

Following their well-earned break, the tractor drivers made a less circuitous journey back to their starting base at Moor Farm, where a barbecue feast and glass or two of something chilled was waiting to reward them.

Newborough Young Farmers took to social media to extend their gratitude to everyone who turned out to help to make the day go so well.

“We are delighted to say that our 2024 Tractor Road Run went excellent,” they shared.

“Thanks for the support from the police, our volunteers, our sponsors and our members for making this event possible.. and helped raise money for not only us but a great charity too.”

Check out these amazing shots of what was clearly a wonderful day!

1 . NYF 2024 Tractor Run Newborough Young Farmers 11th Annual Tractor Run Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . NYF 2024 Tractor Run Newborough Young Farmers 11th Annual Tractor Run Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . NYF 2024 Tractor Run Newborough Young Farmers 11th Annual Tractor Run Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales