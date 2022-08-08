The event was held between 12pm and 6pm at The New England Rec and included a host of fun activities.

These included a spectacular community mini-carnival parade, led by Mandinga Arts and a troop of community volunteer families and dancers.

Local residents and performers dressed up in costumes, celebrating Millfield’s communities and the wonderful representation of dance and music styles from all over the world.

They were joined in providing entertainment on the day by Black Eagles, a Tanzanian Acrobatics group, Forbidden Identity, a Deaf led hip hop dance / parkour show, DJ Amir Suleman and a live street art creation from KORP and Nyces (Street Art Hire).

Deljit Singh, who has created the popular series of Del Singh’s Magical History of Peterborough Tour series of videos also hosted his own Magical History Tent to hear and gather stories from local residents.

1. Millfield Festival at New England Recreational Ground Members of the Festival parade. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Millfield Festival at New England Recreational Ground Members of the Festival parade. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Millfield Festival at New England Recreational Ground - Members of the Festival parade. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Millfield Festival at New England Recreational Ground PARCA stand with Moez Nathu, Lina Truksanoviate, Tania Goncalves and Marija Lysak. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales