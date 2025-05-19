Crowds flock to Ferry Meadows as Peterborough Celebrates brings splash of colour to the city

The fourth annual Peterborough Celebrates Festival brought a splash of colour and enjoyment to Ferry Meadows this weekend.

The festival actually kicked off with a silent disco on Friday night (May 16).

On Saturday and Sunday (May 17-18), the spectacular free festival saw a mixture of music ranging from RnB, gospel, classical, pop – and even a Filipino Folk Dance Group – from professional acts, community groups and schools throughout the day on the various stages – as well as circus acts, drama performances.

On Sunday, the festival began with Rise and Shine Yoga on the Community Stage and then went onto showcase everything from feel good family favourites and sing a-long as well as moments to interactive performance poetry and all-women dance group, Feet off the Ground, with their show Turning Point.

Along with the performances, there were a range of different activities on offer – from fairground rides, ‘have a go’ sporting activities including football, rugby and martial arts – and the incredible ‘‘Flutter of Butterflies’’ installation – thousands of decorated butterflies that have been created by schools and community groups across the city, sponsored by Allison Homes.

Nene Park Trust said: “The fourth annual Peterborough Celebrates Festival was bursting with energy, joy and community spirit - and we loved every minute of it!

“A huge thank you to everyone who made it so special - from our amazing performers and inspiring community groups, to the brilliant vendors, hard-working staff and volunteers, and of course, our incredible visitors.”

1 . Peterborough Celebrates Festival Fun at Ferry Meadows. Photo: Nene Park Trust Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough Celebrates Festival Fun at Ferry Meadows. Photo: Nene Park Trust Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough Celebrates Festival Fun at Ferry Meadows. Photo: Nene Park Trust Photo Sales

4 . Peterborough Celebrates Festival Fun at Ferry Meadows. Photo: Nene Park Trust Photo Sales