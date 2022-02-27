Crowdfunder launched to help Deepings swimming club grow

Deepings swimming club have launched the fundraiser

The swimming club has launched the campaign with a target of hitting £10,000 to support its ambitious plans for growth and continued community support.

The organisation has been hit hard by the impact of Covid-19 over the past couple of years with several members choosing to give up swimming. A further blow followed in summer 2021 when South Kesteven District Council announced the closure of the club’s home pool at Deepings Leisure Centre due to a persistent leaking roof.

From a strong membership base of more than 120 pre-Covid, as one of Lincolnshire’s top clubs, numbers fell to a low point of fewer than 80 members at the end of 2021. However, a couple of swimming trials, assisted by publicity in local media, including in the Peterborough Telegraph, has helped to bring in a new cohort of youngsters eager to take their first steps into the world of competitive swimming.

With a new home at Stamford Endowed Schools, the swimming club now has an opportunity to build momentum by raising money via Crowdfunder to help boost membership, its coaching programme and to provide training for more volunteer coaches and poolside helpers.

The Crowdfunder initiative is supported by Sport England which could offer additional funding support if Deepings reaches its target of £10,000 within four weeks.

The money will also enable the club to pay for the provision of lifeguards for the next 12 months, as well as general running costs, including pool hire.

Andy Cardell, Deepings Swimming Club chairman said; “We have enjoyed a lot of success over our 46-year history, working closely within the local community across The Deepings, Stamford, Bourne and even into Peterborough to inspire

swimmers of all ages to reach their full potential.

“We provide a secure and caring environment where every member is valued and encouraged to work together as a team to achieve their goals. Our priority now is to safeguard the club for many years to come.”

Among the clubs most decorated former swimmers is double Paralympic gold medallist Rob Welbourn while, in more recent years, Alex Wray and Isabel Spinley have represented Great Britain at Junior European Swimming Championships.