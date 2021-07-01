‘Critical Mass’ bike ride to be held in Peterborough

The first critical mass cycle ride in Peterborough

The ride starts at 2pm from Sessions House in Thorpe Road, with cyclists asked to arrive 15 minutes before.

Critical Mass is a global event to celebrate cycling, with its origins traced back to a single ride in San Francisco in 1992.

It now has a presence within hundreds of cities worldwide.

The ride on July 4 will end in Central Park for drinks and a debrief.

All are welcome.

The organisers said: “This is a leaderless formation of new and experienced riders. We work together through the ride, learning together to keep each other safe.

“Critical Mass is a hugely successful global cycling phenomenon - most participants describe the rides as a celebration of cycling.