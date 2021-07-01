‘Critical Mass’ bike ride to be held in Peterborough

A ‘Critical Mass’ bike ride is being held in Peterborough on Sunday, July 4.

By Joel Lamy
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 11:06 am
The first critical mass cycle ride in Peterborough

The ride starts at 2pm from Sessions House in Thorpe Road, with cyclists asked to arrive 15 minutes before.

Critical Mass is a global event to celebrate cycling, with its origins traced back to a single ride in San Francisco in 1992.

It now has a presence within hundreds of cities worldwide.

The ride on July 4 will end in Central Park for drinks and a debrief.

All are welcome.

The organisers said: “This is a leaderless formation of new and experienced riders. We work together through the ride, learning together to keep each other safe.

“Critical Mass is a hugely successful global cycling phenomenon - most participants describe the rides as a celebration of cycling.

“Some Covid social distancing still applies, so please do keep some distance on the ride from those outside your bubbles.”

