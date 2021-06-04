‘Critical Mass’ bike ride to be held in Peterborough

The first critical mass cycle ride in Peterborough

The ride starts at 2pm from Sessions House in Thorpe Road, with cyclists asked to arrive 15 minutes before.

Critical Mass is a global event to celebrate cycling, with its origins traced back to a single ride in San Francisco in 1992.

It now has a presence within hundreds of cities worldwide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, social distancing will continue to apply.

The organisers added: “We are a group of keen cyclists, both new to the cycle scene and experienced, made up of all sorts of members who are affiliated to a variety of different careers, campaigns, life styles and backgrounds.”