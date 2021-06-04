‘Critical Mass’ bike ride to be held in Peterborough

A ‘Critical Mass’ bike ride is being held in Peterborough on Sunday.

By Joel Lamy
Friday, 4th June 2021, 6:52 am
The first critical mass cycle ride in Peterborough

The ride starts at 2pm from Sessions House in Thorpe Road, with cyclists asked to arrive 15 minutes before.

Critical Mass is a global event to celebrate cycling, with its origins traced back to a single ride in San Francisco in 1992.

It now has a presence within hundreds of cities worldwide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

On Sunday, social distancing will continue to apply.

The organisers added: “We are a group of keen cyclists, both new to the cycle scene and experienced, made up of all sorts of members who are affiliated to a variety of different careers, campaigns, life styles and backgrounds.”

Peterborough’s first Critical Mass cycle ride took place last August, with more than 50 riders getting involved.