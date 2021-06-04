‘Critical Mass’ bike ride to be held in Peterborough
A ‘Critical Mass’ bike ride is being held in Peterborough on Sunday.
The ride starts at 2pm from Sessions House in Thorpe Road, with cyclists asked to arrive 15 minutes before.
Critical Mass is a global event to celebrate cycling, with its origins traced back to a single ride in San Francisco in 1992.
It now has a presence within hundreds of cities worldwide.
On Sunday, social distancing will continue to apply.
The organisers added: “We are a group of keen cyclists, both new to the cycle scene and experienced, made up of all sorts of members who are affiliated to a variety of different careers, campaigns, life styles and backgrounds.”
Peterborough’s first Critical Mass cycle ride took place last August, with more than 50 riders getting involved.