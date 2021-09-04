County’s dodgiest driving revealed in police video - including wrong way drivers and dangerous overtakers

From drivers jumping red lights to dangerous overtaking manoeuvres, the video - released as part of Operation Snap - shows what law abiding drivers have to put up with on a daily basis.

The video also reveals what punishment the drivers received.

A spokesman for the fore said: “Ever wished there was a police officer about when you witness poor or unsafe driving? With Op Snap, you can send us video footage which we will review, just as if we were there. We launched Op Snap in February, it is an online portal where people can upload footage of suspected driving offences. Since the launch we have received over 380 uploads of footage. Every single submission is viewed and where the footage shows a traffic offence, action is taken.

Lincolnshire Police have released the video with 10 clips of dodgy driving

“We have put together a video of some of the most dodgy irresponsible driving from the footage we have received so far. The video shows ten examples of bad driving where the consequences could have been disastrous. Drivers can be seen overtaking against solid white lines, ignoring red traffic lights, overtaking cyclists/motorbikes too close and generally risky, impatient, bad and generally dodgy driving. Four of the drivers received fines and points, five drivers attended a “What’s Driving Us?” course, at a cost of £90.”

Of the drivers police took action against, most were young men.

Out of the 51 drivers who have attended a course, been issued with a fixed penalty notice or received a caution, 38 were men and 13 were women. The age range 20-29 years had the most offenders, with 14 drivers. The highest age range for men is between 40 – 49 years, with 9 offenders and between 20-29 years for women, with 7 drivers.

The spokesman said; “We want every road user to drive or ride as if they are being filmed and as if their bad driving or riding will be caught on camera. Some drivers come under peer pressure to go faster, take risks and drive well below the standard; others just take stupid risks. Historically, in Lincolnshire, because they weren’t being followed by a police car some drivers/riders would take their chance. No longer….. every road user around them could be filming their poor judgement behind the wheel or on a motorbike.

“Those who choose to drive with little concern for their safety or that of others will have that little ‘what if’ seed of doubt in their mind. We hope drivers will think “Will this overtake on a solid white line be filmed and reported by the driver I’m overtaking?”

Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, said: “Operation Snap is the latest initiative to come out of my Road Safety Summit and it is good to see it going from strength to strength.

“The scheme provides a real and practical opportunity for members of the public to report unlawful and dangerous drivers and help keep their communities and other residents safe.”