Countdown to deadline for nominations to enter second Peterborough Community Business Awards

More than 1,000 nominations have already been received for this year’s Peterborough Community Business Awards.

And now organisers have warned that time is running out for anyone still intending to enter the competition.

Organiser Gez Chetal, director of the non profit organisation Prismstart, which is committed to helping ex-offenders back into work, said: “It is incredible that we have already had so many nominations.

Gez Chetal launches the second Peterborough Community Business Awards at the Delta Hotel, Peterborough.

"But there are a few days left if people still want to get their nominations in for all categories and to make this a really amazing year.”

There are 12 categories in this year’s awards which will take place on June 20 at the Delta Hotel at Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.

It will be the second year the community awards have taken place.

Mr Chetal, said: “The event was an enormous success. It was an honour to get so many people together in one room.

He said: “I am so happy that the awards now in the second year have been met with great enthusiasm and support from local authorities, businesses, and community – it’s been incredible.”

Among the guests was the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence and entrepreneur Mike Greene. The launch was sponsored by East of England Showground promoter AEPG.

The awards seek to spotlight the exceptional individuals and businesses in the community that go above and beyond within their workplaces.

Mr Chetal said: “It just shows that the community in Peterborough like to work together. Many thanks to Mike Greene, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald and Paul Bristow for their assistance.

He added: “We have two categories left for the awards sponsorship so do get in touch.”

The categories are:

Founders Award: Recognition for their outstanding contribution to the local community

Hair and beauty business

Digital Community: Best online presence

Best Charitable Contribution

Entrepreneur of the Year

Apprentice of the Year

Best New Business

Best Hospitality

Employee of the Year

Employer of the Year

Community Partnership

Healthcare Excellence

How to enter the awards:

Contact the awards organisers on email at [email protected] or to make a nomination click here. visit; https://thecommunitybusinessawards.com/nominate/