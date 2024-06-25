Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Business warns delay could mean ‘missed opportunity’

Peterborough City Council has been urged to ‘speed up’ a decision on a multi-million pound leisure village and homes development on the 164 acre East of England Showground.

​The call comes from the business support organisation, the Allia Future Business Centre based at London Road, Peterborough.

In letter of support for the leisure village and 1,500 homes development, a spokesperson for the centre states: “We believe the outline plans currently contain such a huge array of positive benefits to the city and residents of Peterborough and that it really should be prioritised as a project worthy of support from Peterborough City Council, its residents and the business community.”

Businesses have voiced their support for a multi-million pound development of the East of England Showground in Peterborough

The plans have been drawn up by AEPG, the Showground promoter, which has submitted two outline planning applications to the council.

One is for 850 homes plus a leisure village, Cultura Place, plus a hotel and school.

The second is for 650 homes for land at the Showground which is already earmarked for housing in the council’s Local Plan.

However, the development plans have meant the closure of the Peterborough Panthers speedway track after 53 years – a move that has sparked immense opposition from speedway fans.

A speedway spokesman has called on the council to ensure AEPG provides alternative provision for the speedway club or not approve the development applications.

But Allia officials in their letter warn: “Any delays could cause the loss of the application as it stands, which could lead to a significant missed opportunity for the city, both socially and financially.

"This redevelopment is potentially one of the largest investments in the growth of Peterborough City and is an opportunity that should not be missed.”

The Allia says the development will bring much needed homes, jobs, incredible leisure facilities, an innovative care home and much needed revenue for the city.

Support for the project has also come form Distinctive Developments, of Stamford.

Its letter to the council states: “This development is key to driving much needed growth in Peterborough not just from a housing perspective but also the much-needed leisure provisions that have been lacking across Peterborough and the region for many years.