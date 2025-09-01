Council refuses alcohol licence for Romanian grocery shop in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council has refused an alcohol licence application submitted by the owner of a Romanian grocery shop in Peterborough.

Larisa Cretu, owner of Market 7 Ltd on Brassey Close, hoped to sell alcohol from the business between the hours of 9am and 7pm Monday to Friday, 9am and 6pm on Saturdays and between 9am and 4pm on Sundays.

Ms Cretu proposed a number of measures including: installing a full CCTV system, prohibiting anyone from consuming alcohol on the premises, selling no ‘super-strength’ beers or ciders (over 6.5% ABV), as well as alcohol sales making up no more than 10 per cent of the premises’ total sales area.

However, Cambridgeshire Constabulary objected to the application.

Larisa Cretu, owner of Market 7 Ltd on Brassey Close Photo: Larisa Cretu

The force was concerned that the premises fell within the Millfield Public Spaces Protection Order area and was in close proximity to an area of Lincoln Road, which it said was already associated with alcohol-related anti-social behaviour and crime.

Speaking in support of her application at a licensing sub-committee meeting in Peterborough on September 1, Ms Cretu said she acknowledged the police’s concerns around anti-social behaviour, noting that she had been at the premises for more than eight years and “experienced it first hand”.

She added: “I bring with me a clean record and a solid reputation. I previously owned a shop in the city centre and willingly surrendered its licence when I sold it.

“Market 7 is a very niche business. I’ve been there from scratch while raising two children on my own so I understand the responsibility that comes with selling alcohol to the general public, perhaps more than other owners in our city.”

Ms Cretu also noted that a number of premises nearby already sold alcohol, meaning her customers could already purchase it elsewhere.

Despite her arguments, licensing sub-committee chairman Cllr Steve Allen confirmed that the application was rejected.

He said: “We are sensitive to the issues within the area where the premises are situated, in particular alcohol-related anti-social behaviour and crime.

“On the balance of probabilities, we do not believe that the licence being granted will not add to the issues which are specific to the special policy zone and the public spaces protection order.

“Therefore we refuse the application as applied for.”

Ms Cretu has 21 days to appeal the decision.