Cosmetics specialist Laser Clinics UK has confirmed plans to open its latest clinic in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.

The new outlet will open on September and its creation comes after Laser Clinics named Peterborough as a priority destination for its expansion ambitions across the UK.

Laser Clinics, which has 200 stores worldwide, offers state-of-the-art laser hair removal, vascular and pigmentation therapy and skin treatments, LED light enhancement and cosmetic injectables.

Clinic Manager Sara Sands, of Oundle, said: “We are very much looking forward to opening a clinic in Peterborough.

"We feel that we have found the ideal location at Queensgate and look forward to serving as many people as possible with affordable and life changing hair removal and skin treatments which positively contribute to greater wellbeing, improved self-esteem and confidence.

She added: “Client care and safety is a top priority for us at Laser Clinics Peterborough.”

She said that all the therapists at Laser Clinics have undergone extensive training and are fully qualified and skilled in laser hair removal and skin treatments.

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate Shopping Centre said: “We’re excited to welcome Laser Clinics to Queensgate who join the centre at an exciting time in our history as we mark our 40th anniversary and look forward to the opening of our new leisure and retail extension.