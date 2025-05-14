Cosmetics retailer Rituals set to open store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

Retailer recruits for store manager

An international cosmetics retailer is preparing to open its first store in Peterborough.

The Amsterdam-based wellbeing beauty brand Rituals is understood to be poised to open a new outlet in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The company has already begun work to recruit a store manager specifically for its new Peterborough shop.

Advertising for the role states that the 40 hours a week job will require the successful applicant to ‘deliver exceptional customer experiences, inspire team members, and lead the way to top-line sales.’

It is not yet known how many jobs the new store will create or when it will open.

The luxury brand is known for its extensive product range that includes body care shower gels, creams and deodorants plus home fragrance items from scented candles to room sprays and even car perfumes.

A spokesperson for the company said the details about the new store would be released soon.

News that Rituals plans to open in Peterborough comes just a few months after the retailer revealed its sales had topped the €2 billion mark for the first time in its 25-year history.

And the company declared that 2025 would be marked by the opening of 243 stores across the world. It said that most of its growth had come from Europe.

Rituals is currently recruiting for staff for soon-to-open stores in Bury St Edmunds, St Albans, Chester and a number of other cities.

Dr Cheryl Greyson, senior business lecturer at ARU Peterborough said: “"It's exciting to hear that Rituals is going to be opening soon in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

"With a product range of home and body cosmetic products that are luxurious but still quite affordable and beautifully designed stores with a sensory appeal, it's clear that the soon to be opened Frasers store is attracting different kinds of shops into the centre including more upmarket brands, just like you might see in bigger shopping centres like Rushden Lakes, Westfield Shopping Centres or Meadowhall in Sheffield.

"This is really positive news."

The arrival of Rituals will be another boost for the Queensgate Shopping Centre, which has welcomed a number of new retailers and leisure attractions recently alongside the investment in larger stores in the mall by a range of retailers.

These include expansions by jewellers Pandora, Goldsmiths and Beaverbrooks.

Late last year, the centre welcomed the opening of the 27,500 square feet ODEON Luxe cinema, which is the anchor attraction of its new leisure extension alongside Putt & Play.

And homewares retailer Søstrene Grene made its regional debut by opening in the centre.

Eatery Taco Bell is another new arrival and the retail giant, the Frasers Group, will be opening the doors to Frasers, Flannels, and Sports Direct later this year.