Cosmetics retailer Rituals reveals opening date for its first store in Peterborough

Cosmetics retailer Rituals is preparing to open its first store in Peterborough in just a few weeks

The luxury beauty and wellness brand is expecting to open its store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in September.

The retailer says that it will open its new store in Peterborough in September this year.

It is understood the opening date could be September 3.

The retailer says the new store will offer an immersive experience into Rituals’ signature range of luxurious bath, body, and home products.

A spokesperson said: “This opening marks another key step in Rituals’ UK expansion strategy, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to bringing luxury wellbeing to high-footfall destinations.

The luxury brand is known for its extensive product range that includes body care shower gels, creams and deodorants plus home fragrance items from scented candles to room sprays and even car perfumes.

The opening will be one of many new arrivals at the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Recent openings include Sostrene Grene, Beaverbrooks, TAG Heuer, Oriental Supermarket, Apple Blossom Pink, SportsTraders, Wumi Elegance, SPARX Charity, UNITY as well as the ODEON Cinemas Group.

Retail giant Frasers Group is also expected to open this winter.