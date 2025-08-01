Cosmetics retailer Rituals confirms opening date for store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre and vows a 'special welcome'

Cosmetics retailer Rituals has confirmed the opening date for its first store in Peterborough.

The luxury beauty and wellness brand is expecting to open its store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre on September 3.

And the retailer says that on September 6 it will celebrate the opening by welcoming customers with an ‘exclusive’ goody bag for the first 50 customers who make a purchase and a complimentary mini reed diffuser for customers spending £45 or more.

It has also promised that Rituals’ best-selling foaming shower gels will be on offer for £8.50 down from a recommended price of £10.90.

Retailer Rituals has confirmed it will open its store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough on September 3

Confirming the September 3 opening of the 179.7 square metres store , Annemarie Forsyth, managing director of Rituals Cosmetics UK & Ireland, said: “We’re excited to launch our new store at Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough and introduce the Rituals experience to this dynamic and much-loved retail hub.

"Our goal is to help people slow down and find joy in life’s everyday moments - whether that’s through indulgent bath rituals or soothing home fragrances.

"We look forward to welcoming customers and encouraging a deeper connection to self-care and mindfulness in their daily routines.”

The retailer says the launch represents a significant milestone in Rituals’ ongoing UK growth strategy and underscores the brand’s dedication to delivering luxury wellbeing experiences in high footfall leisure retail locations.

Its arrival will strengthen Queensgate’s beauty and lifestyle lineup.

Ed Ginn, director of investment management at Invesco Real Estate, which owns the Queensgate, said: “This is an exciting time to be part of Queensgate, and Rituals joining the line-up is a sure sign of belief in the centre and the opportunities it provides for the best brands.

"Rituals is unlike anything we have in the scheme so far; a dedicated luxury space where visitors can shop a range of products, slotting in nicely to our existing retail and leisure offer.”

Recent openings at the Queensgate Shopping Centre have included Sostrene Grene, Beaverbrooks, TAG Heuer, Oriental Supermarket, Apple Blossom Pink, SportsTraders, Wumi Elegance, SPARX Charity, UNITY as well as the ODEON Cinemas Group.

Retail giant Frasers Group is also expected to open this winter.