Cosmetics retailer Rituals among new businesses moving into Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

Cosmetics retailer Rituals has just thrown open the doors to its new store in the centre.

Staff at the luxury beauty and wellness brand staged a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening.

Managers say the new store will offer an immersive experience into Rituals’ signature range of luxurious bath, body, and home products.

A spokesperson said: “This opening also marks another key step in Rituals’ UK expansion strategy, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to bringing luxury wellbeing to high-footfall destinations.”

And national independent holiday firm, Hays Travel, has confirmed it is to open a store in the Queensgate with recruitment for travel consultants under way.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are opening a branch in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, which is expected sometime in October.

"The store will trade seven days a week and recruitment is under way. Please find the link here:

Among a number of other recent openings at the Queensgate are Sostrene Grene, Beaverbrooks, TAG Heuer, Oriental Supermarket, Apple Blossom Pink, SportsTraders, Wumi Elegance, UNITY as well as the ODEON Cinemas Group.

Retail giant Frasers Group is also expected to open this winter.

