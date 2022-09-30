A leading cosmetics company has officially opened it news outlet in the Queensgate shopping centre.

The Laser Clinics centre was officially declared open at a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new clinic, which is operated by Laser Clinics UK, will create five full-time jobs and one part-time role with the numbers expected to increase over the next six months.

The opening of Laser Clinics in the Queensgate shopping centre, from left, Svetlana Fedina, Sara Sands, Matt Sands, Lauren Mooney and Ricardo Figueira.

Clinic Manager Sara Sands said: “We feel that we have found the ideal location at Queensgate and look forward to serving as many people as possible with affordable and life changing hair removal and skin treatments which positively contribute to greater wellbeing, improved self-esteem and confidence.

"All our therapists have undergone extensive training and are fully qualified and skilled in laser hair removal and skin treatments. Our injectable treatments are carried out by trained professionals in the health sector and this is vital in an unregulated industry that can lead to botched cosmetic procedures.”

Laser Clinics UK specialises in laser hair removal, vascular and pigmentation therapy as well as skin treatments, LED light enhancement and cosmetic injectables and has more than 200 stores globally.

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate Shopping Centre said: “We’re excited to welcome Laser Clinics to Queensgate who join the centre at an exciting time in our history as we mark our 40th anniversary and look forward to the opening of our new leisure and retail extension.

Laser Clinics' therapist Bessie Wiltshire with client at the new outlet in the Queensgate shopping centre in Peterborough.