Planning green light to be sought in New Year

A public consultation is about to start over multi-million pound plans for a science and technology park at Whittlesey creating 1,500 jobs.

The Peterborough Science and Technology Park involves the construction of about half a million square feet of business and industrial units plus an Innovation and Energy Centre on a 110 acre former brickworks site off the A605.

Now the project’s promoters are about to launch a consultation with nearby residents and businesses ahead of submitting an outline planning application to Fenland District Council.

This image shows how buildings on the proposed Whittlesey Science Park could appear once completed.

A display of the proposals will be held at Whittlesey Christian Church, in Broad Street, Whittlesey, on December 1 from 2pm to 8pm and on December 2 from 9am to 1pm with members of the promoters’ team on hand to answer questions.

It is hoped to submit the application early next year with a view to starting work in 2025.

Chartered surveyor Stephen Rice, who heads up a leading multi-disciplinary team of specialists working on the plans, said: “These very ambitious plans are progressing really well.

"We have drawn on the expertise of some of the UK’s leading advisers in their respective fields and we have had great encouragement and support from the local authorities, the community, transport operators, universities, colleges and those businesses we have engaged with.”

Mr Rice says the proposed buildings will be constructed to high environmental standards and targeted at businesses involved in green and digital technologies and advanced engineering alongside a range of support businesses.

It is also intended that the Park will work with research and educational organisations and make links and provide practical benefits for the local community and the city.

The aim is for users to access the campus using sustainable transport with the plans to include new footpath and cycleway links and for the campus to act as a catalyst to help justify improvements to bus and rail services.

A new circular footpath from Whittlesey, which passes through the Park and includes a walkway over the lake, via a floating café and gym, will benefit the local community and

users of the campus.