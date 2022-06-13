Construction is expected to start soon on a £10 million care home at the new Hampton Gardens in Peterborough.

It follows the decision by care provider, Avery Healthcare, which owns more than 50 homes across the country, to appoint Nottingham-based Clegg Construction to build the three-storey 80-bed care home.

The facility will include a variety of day spaces to ensure residents benefit from a first-class quality of life, including a café, cinema, hairdressing salon, light communal rooms for residents and visitors, as well as a secure and attractive landscaped exterior garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This image shows the new £10 million Peterborough care home that Clegg Construction has been appointed to build by Avery Healthcare.

All the bedrooms will feature en-suite bathrooms, and the entire facility is designed to offer a dementia-friendly environment.

It will sit within the larger Hampton Gardens development, which includes a convenience store, residential accommodation, and a children’s nursery.

The care home, which will also have 34 parking spaces, is expected to create 80 full time equivalent jobs.

Simon Langley, Contracts Manager at Clegg Construction, said: “As an attractive city boasting a wide range of amenities, Peterborough is a popular choice for older people looking to enjoy their retirement.

“It is, therefore, imperative that we provide first-class care accommodation that is safe and secure, so that individuals in need of residential care can continue to live full and independent lives.

“This is what we’re aiming to create at Hampton Gardens in partnership with Avery Healthcare.

He added: “The proposed development offers a contemporary-styled care home facility that will be built to high standards to meet the much-needed demand for residential care facilities in Hampton Gardens and the wider area.

“We’re delighted we have been selected to build another person-centric care home for Avery and are very much looking forward to starting work.”

Adrian Doyle, Director of Developments at Avery Healthcare Group, said: “We are delighted to be working with Clegg Construction, with whom we hold an excellent relationship.

"We are looking forward to commencing works as soon as possible to see this exciting project unfold.”