Hundreds of jobs are to be created in Peterborough as construction work begins on a Lidl supermarket-led commercial hub.

Work has begun on 8.2 acre The Boulevard in Hampton that alongside a Lidl store will feature three industrial units designed to accommodate expanding businesses in the area.

Once complete, the scheme is expected to generate several hundred new jobs, supporting local employment opportunities and business growth.

The new employment units offer a variety of space combinations from 27,150 square feet up to 64,300 square feet in a single large unit.

The new units will be available for sale or to let.

The start of construction was marked by Peveril Securities and Sladen Estates with a ground-breaking ceremony.

Alan Mason, development director at Sladen Estates, said: “The groundbreaking at The Boulevard marks a significant step forward for our scheme and will provide much-needed employment space in a size range, typically not served for in the market around Hampton and Peterborough.

“Each unit will come with fully fitted first-floor offices equipped with comfort cooling, modern kitchens and stylish washrooms.

"Double-height reception areas will set a professional tone, and minimum 30-metre concrete secure service yards and level loading doors are provided to each unit.

He added: "The Boulevard’s location offers direct access to Peterborough’s main road network and is surrounded by major retail and leisure brands – including McDonald’s, Tesco, Starbucks, M&S and Next – as well as the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre and Premier Fitness.

"The site serves a local population of more than 215,000 people and is within an hour’s drive of 2.93 million residents, making it a highly attractive proposition for occupiers seeking profile, connectivity and growth potential.”