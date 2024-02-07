News you can trust since 1948
Construction of fast food drive-thru for Tim Hortons in Peterborough starts to take shape

Outlet expected to create 50 jobs
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:04 GMT
A new fast food drive-thru is taking shape at a Peterborough retail park.

Construction is under way on the new Tim Hortons coffee shop and restaurant off Bourges Boulevard with the metal structure of the 311 square metres outlet clearly in place.

It comes just a month after the site, on part of a large car park originally used by a Toys ‘R’ Us store and which has since been split to create an Iceland Food Warehouse and Home Bargains, was cleared and the foundations laid.

Construction is under way of a Tim Hortons drive-thru off Bourges Boulevard in PeterboroughConstruction is under way of a Tim Hortons drive-thru off Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough
The Tim Hortons outlet is expected to create 50 full and part-time jobs and will serve food and drink to take away or consume on the premises.

The application for the development, which was approved by Peterborough City Council in 2022, was submitted by TH PBoro based in Long Bennington near Grantham.

Details submitted with the planning application states that Tim Hortons ‘intends to open its new coffee shop/restaurant at the earliest opportunity’.

