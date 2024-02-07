Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new fast food drive-thru is taking shape at a Peterborough retail park.

Construction is under way on the new Tim Hortons coffee shop and restaurant off Bourges Boulevard with the metal structure of the 311 square metres outlet clearly in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes just a month after the site, on part of a large car park originally used by a Toys ‘R’ Us store and which has since been split to create an Iceland Food Warehouse and Home Bargains, was cleared and the foundations laid.

Construction is under way of a Tim Hortons drive-thru off Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough

The Tim Hortons outlet is expected to create 50 full and part-time jobs and will serve food and drink to take away or consume on the premises.

The application for the development, which was approved by Peterborough City Council in 2022, was submitted by TH PBoro based in Long Bennington near Grantham.