A Tim Hortons fast food drive-thru is nearing completion at a Peterborough retail park.

Construction work is progressing on the new Tim Hortons coffee shop and restaurant off Bourges Boulevard.

Just two months ago only the metal structure of the 311 square metres outlet could be seen, now the exterior walls and roof have been put in place.

The Tim Hortons drive thru taking shape in Peterborough

The outlet is expected to create 50 full and part-time jobs and will serve food and drink to take away or consume on the premises.

The development, which was approved by Peterborough City Council in 2022, was submitted by TH PBoro based in Long Bennington near Grantham.

Details submitted with the planning application states that Tim Hortons ‘intends to open its new coffee shop/restaurant at the earliest opportunity’.