Construction of 80 homes in Barnack completed

Linden Homes, part of Vistry Group, has built 80 properties at Kingsley Place, off Uffington Road, with 57 three, four and five-bedroom houses delivered for private sale and 23 one, two, three and four-bedroom properties provided as affordable housing.

Work on site started in 2017 and, with all the houses now complete, the final property is expected to be handed over to its new owner in the coming weeks.

A children’s play area has been created as part of the new neighbourhood, as well as a habitat similar to the nearby Barnack Hills and Holes national nature reserve, with interpretation boards to explain the historic and ecological significance of the Hills and Holes.

A street scene at Linden Homes’ Kingsley Place development in Barnack

Weronika Maslak, sales manager for Linden Homes East Midlands, said: “Over the past four years as we’ve been providing much needed homes in Barnack we’ve witnessed a thriving new community taking shape at Kingsley Place.

“The development has attracted a broad spectrum of buyers, from families purchasing the larger houses on offer to first-time buyers opting for the smaller, yet still spacious homes.

“We are immensely proud of the new neighbourhood we have created in this quaint village setting and hope our residents have many happy and fulfilling years here.”

As part of the planning agreement, Linden Homes has invested £780,716 into local services and infrastructure, including £27,750 towards the management of the Hills and Holes special area of conservation.