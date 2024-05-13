Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First residents expected to move in late next year

​Construction work has begun on a £19.6 million project to build 80 supported living apartments in Peterborough.

Deeley Construction is building the homes in Silver Hill, Hampton, for specialist housing provider Anchor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development partners joined together to mark the start of work in a ground-breaking ceremony

From left, Martin Gallagher (Deeley Construction), Dan Macpherson (Henry Riley), Timothy Plant (Anchor) and Andy Tansill (Quattro Design) officially start construction work on 80 supported living apartments at Silver Hill, Hampton, Peterborough.

at the site.

The four-storey scheme, which is made up of 32 one bed and 48 two bed apartments, will also feature communal spaces, a lounge for residents, health and wellness suites, guest accommodation and 45 car park spaces with 44 EV charging points.

Deeley Construction says the homes will feature energy-saving measures, including an air source heat pump, underfloor heating system and hot water cylinder.

Work is expected to be completed in winter 2025, with the first residents expected to move in during December 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Plaxton, Anchor’s Development Delivery Manager, said: “With such high demand for homes for those in later life, this development is a fantastic opportunity for us to provide a new community for local residents where they can discover a wider range of lifestyle options.

“The start of construction at this exciting new development is a key step in helping Anchor to achieve its vision to grow the number of homes we provide, and we are looking forward to expanding in this new location.”