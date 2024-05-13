Construction gets under way on £19.6 million supported living apartments development in Peterborough
Construction work has begun on a £19.6 million project to build 80 supported living apartments in Peterborough.
Deeley Construction is building the homes in Silver Hill, Hampton, for specialist housing provider Anchor.
The development partners joined together to mark the start of work in a ground-breaking ceremony
at the site.
The four-storey scheme, which is made up of 32 one bed and 48 two bed apartments, will also feature communal spaces, a lounge for residents, health and wellness suites, guest accommodation and 45 car park spaces with 44 EV charging points.
Deeley Construction says the homes will feature energy-saving measures, including an air source heat pump, underfloor heating system and hot water cylinder.
Work is expected to be completed in winter 2025, with the first residents expected to move in during December 2025.
Alison Plaxton, Anchor’s Development Delivery Manager, said: “With such high demand for homes for those in later life, this development is a fantastic opportunity for us to provide a new community for local residents where they can discover a wider range of lifestyle options.
“The start of construction at this exciting new development is a key step in helping Anchor to achieve its vision to grow the number of homes we provide, and we are looking forward to expanding in this new location.”
Martin Gallagher, managing director of Deeley Construction, said: “The development will create vital new affordable homes for hundreds of older people and bring significant benefits.”