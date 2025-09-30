Congratulations to the winners of the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2025

About 200 people attended the glittering ceremony held at the Holiday Inn, Peterborough, where awards were presented to apprentices and their mentors in 14 categories.

The awards serve as a platform to showcase the outstanding contributions of apprentices, employers, and training providers across Peterborough.

The event was hosted by Kev Lawrence, Radio DJ on PCR FM.

Guests were welcomed by Gary Blurton, regional director at National World, who said: “In a world that often feels divided, where we’re constantly asked to choose one path over another, apprenticeships offer something different.

"They show us that it doesn’t have to be either learning or earning, the classroom or the workplace - it can be both.

"Our apprentices are proving this every day.

"By combining hands-on experience with education, they are not only preparing for the workplace but also shaping themselves into adaptable, forward-thinking professionals.

"For employers, this means developing talent that’s tailored to their needs, closing skills gaps, and building loyalty.

He added: “So tonight, we come together to celebrate a generation who are breaking down barriers, investing in themselves, and helping to build a stronger future for us all.”

A raffle during the evening to raise funds for Charity Partner Aphasia Support raised £1,670.

Aphasia is a language disorder which affects a person’s ability to speak, read, write and understand language and is often the devastating result of a stroke or head injury.

There are an estimated 350,000 people living with a diagnosis of Aphasia in the UK.

Our winners are:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

WINNER: Kyle Simmonds, Hardy Construction Ltd

Highly Commended awarded to Jacee Carter, Locks and Shades

Presented by Deputy Lieutenant and Judge, Mike Greene

Advanced Apprentice of the Year WINNER Olly Pedder, KFE

Presented by Amanda Gauton - judge and Workforce Development Business Partner - Peterborough City Council

Higher Apprentice of the Year: Sponsored by MDS Ltd

WINNER Ellianah Bush, St Augustine's Catholic Primary School

Presented by Chief Executive Officer, Sapphira Waterson

Degree Apprentice of the Year

WINNER: Michaela Restaino, Buckles Law

Presented by Pep Cipriano, Judge and COO - Peterborough’s Business Improvement District Peterborough Positive

Construction Apprentice of the Year: Sponsored by Clegg Construction

WINNER: Zara Mansfield, GCE Hire Fleet

Presented by Production Manager, Roger Bancroft

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Sponsored by Baker Perkins

WINNER: Jamie Raddon, Paragraf

Presented by Director of Manufacturing Operations, Alastair Stratford

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year: Sponsored by Diligenta

WINNER: Amina Malik , Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Presented by Amand Hyde, Talent Development Partner

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

WINNER: Jacee Carter, Locks and Shades

Presented by Helen Dighton, Judge and HR Manager - Pargraf

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

WINNER: Robert Stokes, Bakkavor

Presented by Nicola March, Judge and Employment and Skills Manager - CPCA

Mentor of the Year: Sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University

WINNER: Sarah Amaddio, EML Electrical Contractors Ltd.

Presented by Lecturer Practitioner in Construction and the Built Environment and Apprentice Coordinator, Richard Baker,

Apprentice Ambassador of the Year

WINNER: Mark Brear, EML Electrical Contractors Ltd

Presented by Andrew Pakes, a judge and MP - Labour and Co-operative Member of Parliament for Peterborough

SME Employer of the Year: Sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University

WINNER: Allison Homes Presented by Business Development Consultant, Paul Wilde

Highly Commended was awarded to MDS Ltd

Large Employer of the Year: Sponsored by Allison Homes

WINNER: Baker Perkins

Presented by Andy Richards, Production Manager

Training Provider/Programme of the Year: Sponsored by EML Electrical

WINNER: Inspire Education Group

Presented by Director, Mark Brear

Thank you to our judges:

Nicola March, Employment and Skills Manager - CPCA.

Deputy Lieutenant Mr Mike Greene

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer - Peterborough’s Business Improvement District Peterborough Positive.

Helen Dighton, Human Resources Manager - Paragraf,

Andrew Pakes, MP - Labour and Co-operative Member of Parliament for Peterborough

Amanda Gauton, Workforce Development Business Partner - Peterborough City Council

