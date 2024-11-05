20 companies will vie for top honours

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The finalists have been named for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024.

More than 20 companies have been shortlisted for a share of the 13 categories that make up this year’s annual celebration of excellence in enterprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The names of the winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on November 21.

Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023. The winners group

They will be vying for awards celebrating a variety of key features of business life from innovation and sustainability to customer service and commitment to staff.

Our glittering awards ceremony will take place at a Black Tie gala dinner at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, with a drinks reception followed by a three course dinner.

The guest speaker at the event will be ‘disabled adventurer’ Jamie McAnsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January 2014, Jamie, AKA Mr See No Bounds woke up not being able to use his legs.

The finalists have been named for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024. The headline sponsor is Inspire Education Group and Azets is the associate sponsor.

After a tedious journey of medical assessment, Jamie was eventually diagnosed with a functional neurological condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).

However, instead of focusing on life in a wheelchair! Jamie developed a taste for adventure and turned his frustrations into sparking his creative abilities. And out of the ashes of a life changing disaster See No Bounds was born. Jamie is committed to living life outside the box.

A spokesperson for the awards’ headline sponsor, Inspire Education Group, said: “We are thrilled to recognise these inspiring local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through investing in education and skills development businesses are empowered to thrive and we’re honoured to be part of a community where innovation and excellence are celebrated, driving economic growth and prosperity for Peterborough and the surrounding region."

The finalists have been named for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024

A spokesperson for the awards’ Associate Sponsor Azets said: “We are delighted to sponsor the awards again this year and celebrate the exceptional talent, business and enterprise that we have in the city.

"Congratulations to all finalists and well done to all winners – keep contributing to our amazing city.”

The finalists for the 28th Business Excellence Awards are:

Large Business of the Year:

EPD Insulation

Rapidrop Global

Business in the Community:

Fitness Rush

Princebuild

Spencer’s Hair Salon

Medium Business of the Year:

Advanced Handling

City Auction Group

Hera Beauty

Customer Service Award:

Green Energy Switch

Little Owletts

Peter's Cleaners

Small Business of the Year:

Connections Legal Management

Optimyzd

PSP IT

Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)

To be announced on the night

Digital & Technology Award:

IT Naturally

PSP IT

Employer of the Year:

Crowdsafe

Gen Phoenix

Nene Park Trust

Best New Business/Start Up of the Year:

Apiary Solutions

Bandmade

Little Owletts

Sustainability Award:

Hera Beauty

Queensgate

Roythornes Solicitors

Social Enterprise of the Year:

H.E.L.P ((Helping Empower Lives in Peterborough)

Nene Nursery

Peterborough Women’s Aid

Young Entrepreneur of the Year:

To be announced on the night

Business Person of the Year:

To be announced on the night

Thank you to our sponsors:

Headline Sponsor Inspire Education Group

Associate Sponsor Azets

EPD Insulation

Hegarty Solicitors

MHA

Peterborough City Council

Peterborough Positive

Event Partners

Pinnacle House/Wrest Park

Fosters Legal Solicitors

Event Supporter

Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce