Congratulations as finalists are named for Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024
The finalists have been named for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024.
More than 20 companies have been shortlisted for a share of the 13 categories that make up this year’s annual celebration of excellence in enterprise.
The names of the winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on November 21.
They will be vying for awards celebrating a variety of key features of business life from innovation and sustainability to customer service and commitment to staff.
Our glittering awards ceremony will take place at a Black Tie gala dinner at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, with a drinks reception followed by a three course dinner.
The guest speaker at the event will be ‘disabled adventurer’ Jamie McAnsh.
In January 2014, Jamie, AKA Mr See No Bounds woke up not being able to use his legs.
After a tedious journey of medical assessment, Jamie was eventually diagnosed with a functional neurological condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).
However, instead of focusing on life in a wheelchair! Jamie developed a taste for adventure and turned his frustrations into sparking his creative abilities. And out of the ashes of a life changing disaster See No Bounds was born. Jamie is committed to living life outside the box.
A spokesperson for the awards’ headline sponsor, Inspire Education Group, said: “We are thrilled to recognise these inspiring local businesses.
"Through investing in education and skills development businesses are empowered to thrive and we’re honoured to be part of a community where innovation and excellence are celebrated, driving economic growth and prosperity for Peterborough and the surrounding region."
A spokesperson for the awards’ Associate Sponsor Azets said: “We are delighted to sponsor the awards again this year and celebrate the exceptional talent, business and enterprise that we have in the city.
"Congratulations to all finalists and well done to all winners – keep contributing to our amazing city.”
The finalists for the 28th Business Excellence Awards are:
Large Business of the Year:
EPD Insulation
Rapidrop Global
Business in the Community:
Fitness Rush
Princebuild
Spencer’s Hair Salon
Medium Business of the Year:
Advanced Handling
City Auction Group
Hera Beauty
Customer Service Award:
Green Energy Switch
Little Owletts
Peter's Cleaners
Small Business of the Year:
Connections Legal Management
Optimyzd
PSP IT
Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)
To be announced on the night
Digital & Technology Award:
IT Naturally
PSP IT
Employer of the Year:
Crowdsafe
Gen Phoenix
Nene Park Trust
Best New Business/Start Up of the Year:
Apiary Solutions
Bandmade
Little Owletts
Sustainability Award:
Hera Beauty
Queensgate
Roythornes Solicitors
Social Enterprise of the Year:
H.E.L.P ((Helping Empower Lives in Peterborough)
Nene Nursery
Peterborough Women’s Aid
Young Entrepreneur of the Year:
To be announced on the night
Business Person of the Year:
To be announced on the night
Thank you to our sponsors:
Headline Sponsor Inspire Education Group
Associate Sponsor Azets
EPD Insulation
Hegarty Solicitors
MHA
Peterborough City Council
Peterborough Positive
Event Partners
Pinnacle House/Wrest Park
Fosters Legal Solicitors
Event Supporter
Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce