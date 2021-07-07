Concerts and markets among ideas proposed for Peterborough Lido

People enjoying the Lido pre-pandemic

The city council wants to see the outdoor pool’s season extended all year round and is currently in discussions over what can be delivered at the venue in Bishop’s Road.

At a scrutiny meeting earlier this year, council service director for communities and partnerships Adrian Chapman told members: “The Lido, we have an abundance of ideas, and therefore opportunity. But critically we’re keen to work closely with the Friends of the Lido group who really have such an incredible passion for that facility, as we all have.

“It’s such an iconic building in our city.”

Discussing potential ideas, he added: “Opening it up as a venue for concerts, for markets.

“The water is very pleasantly warm, so opening it up for an extended season isn’t difficult, and indeed many lidos do throughout the year.

“So I think really anything is on the table.”

Asked for an update on the plans for the Lido, a council spokesperson said: “We remain committed to developing a programme for use of this much-loved asset throughout the year and are reviewing all of our cultural and heritage assets as part of the Culture Strategy work.

“This will lead to the development of bespoke plans, still to be confirmed, including swimming outside the traditional Lido season.”

The Friends of Peterborough Lido said: “Whilst the Friends are not aware of specific discussions relating to the staging of concerts and markets as potential activities at the Lido, we are of course enthusiastic about any potential for both lengthening the swimming season and for using the venue for other appropriate events during the close season.

“We look forward to discussing with Vivacity/Peterborough Limited the potential for the Lido’s post-pandemic future as part of our regular programme of meetings with them.”

The Lido, which was built 85 years ago in 1936, opened on March 29 this year with the season due to end in mid-September.