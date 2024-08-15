Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Call for action to help 18-to-24 year-olds into work

Concerns have been voiced at a growth in unemployment among young people in Peterborough.

The alarm has been sounded by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) as new figures show there are currently 1,365 people aged between 18 and 24-years-old registered with the city’s Jobcentre.

The data released by the DWP shows there was an 11 per cent hike last month in the number of people aged 18 to 24 in Peterborough claiming Universal Credit compared to the same month a year ago.

Concern is growing at the number of young people in Peterborough searching for work

Julia Nix, district manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “It is a worrying trend and we’re not sure why this situation has arisen.

"But there is a lot going on to get young people into work and the number of job vacancies in Peterborough is still rising, which is positive.”

A DWP statement has even described the city as ‘a national youth unemployment hotspot.’

It adds “Youth unemployment remains static in Peterborough with 1,365 young people registered with the Jobcentre as actively looking for work.

What do the politicians say?

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “Rising youth unemployment is a sign of an economy that isn’t working for too many people.

"After 14 years we are making a fresh start to create more jobs and opportunities for young people.

"Since becoming an MP, I’ve already met with the Jobcentre Plus and many of our local businesses to see how we can get Peterborough working again, including boosting the number of decent apprenticeships.”

What is being done to tackle the crisis?

Now the Jobcentre has unveiled a raft of initiatives that link young unemployed people with employers.

Among them is a programme called Movement to Work, which brings together more than 100 national businesses, such as Tesco, Anglian Water, BAE Systems, IBM, Marks & Spencer, NHS, to give young people work experience that helps them to move into real jobs.

Peterborough Jobcentre has also teamed up with social housing provider, Cross Keys Homes, to deliver a week-long employability skills session covering confidence, skills awareness, personal branding and mock interviews.

The mock interviews are delivered by management teams from Anglian Water and the Co-op.

The week is rounded off with a careers event hosted by City College where participants can try out their new skills directly with employers and training providers who will provide tips and general working life advice as well as discussing current live vacancies.

In addition, a two week placement can be given at the Peterborough Jobcentre where participants get to experience a live working environment.

Are there signs of success?

Recent successes include a young man who had struggled with multiple interviews but after time on the programme, secured a full-time job with a prominent retailer.

The DWP spokesperson said: “We have also introduced participants directly to the employers we work with.

“This recently paid dividends for another young man who despite having a fantastic attitude and being seen as very employable, was just not getting a break.

“Another one of our participants recently participated in their first ever working experience by doing a two-week placement with a local retailer.”

The Jobcentre placement also helps with costs associated with starting work such as new work clothing and initial travel costs.