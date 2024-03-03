Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Company leaders in and around Peterborough are being urged to showcase their products and services at a Business Expo.

​The Peterborough Business Expo is being hosted by the Brightfield Business Hub, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, on June 20.

Organisers say it will bring together businesses large and small from right across Peterborough and the county to display their business, services and products.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the Expo which runs from 10am to 4pm.

The event will feature an Open Business Surgery, which will be hosted the entrepreneur and TV Secret Millionaire, Mike Greene who will offer mentoring on business growth.

Mr Greene will also be the Expo’s key speaker and will talk about ‘The 10 Brutal Business Truths that Winners Embrace but Whiners, Watchers and Wonderers Hate.’

There will be also be a number of free 40 minute workshops on a range of business matters. Also in attendance will be A Smile A Day Photography who will be snapping many pictures during the event and will also be taking photo requests.

Michelle Craig, general manager for the Hub, said: “It’s hard starting out in business; my aim is to try and help small businesses to grow and be recognised for what they are trying to achieve”