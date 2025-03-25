Companies look to relocate to Peterborough in possible jobs boost for city

Interest from manufacturer, deliveries and motor sector

Hundreds of jobs could be created in Peterborough as a raft of companies look to move into the city, it has been revealed.

A variety of businesses, mostly involved in manufacturing and fulfillment, are known to have expressed an interest in locating to the city over the last nine months.

According to Peterborough City Council’s latest economic development assessment each of the companies could create up to 200 jobs.

​This image shows how the larger warehouse could appear when completed at the Newlands Development in Staplee Way, Peterborough

The document states: “A number of recent inward investment enquiries regarding large scale food manufacturing and fulfilment operations are currently being managed.

It adds: "Each has the potential to support 150 to 200 new jobs.”

It is understood that work to try and bring any of the companies to the city could take months.

Tom Hennessey, the council’s head of economic growth and development, said: "Since July 2024 we have had five new enquiries.

"We are currently progressing three live enquiries from a food manufacturing company, a fulfilment centre and a motor group.”

The news of the potential arrivals has been bolstered by a recent planning application for the construction of two large warehouses near Staplee Way, Parnwell.

Newlands Developments, which has submitted the plans to the council for 22,762 square metres of warehouse and offices across two buildings on a 6.54 hectares site, says its proposals are based upon a ‘clear market demand’ for the units.

It adds: “This will be a high-quality development which will attract logistics businesses seeking to expand.”

.Newlands Developments is also looking to secure approval from Huntingdonshire District Council to build a second Peterborough Gateway warehouse hub off the A1.