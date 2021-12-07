Community helps those in need warm with new ‘coat bank’

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210212-114629005

A coat rail was donated with some coats which will stay on the church grounds, so anyone in need who needs some winter warmth can take them.

With a few coats donated so far, they need more to make sure no-one goes without a coat in the cold days ahead.

Helen Hyde, who moved to Yaxley six months ago, wanted to make a difference to the community.

The coat rack will be available 24 hours a day aside from service days, weddings and funerals.

She said: “Please spread the word. Feel free to pop by any unwanted coats or anything else that will keep people warm this winter.

“I knew about the idea from London last year where in various parts of central London they hung coats out that were being donated for the homeless people over the winter months. I’ve only recently moved up here and thought it would be a nice idea if we could incorporate the idea and, instead of hanging them around the village, to place them in one location in Yaxley for people to go and grab if they need a coat or something to keep warm in the winter months and may be short of money.

“Let’s spread the word for anyone who genuinely needs a coat to keep this winter, come along to the church and feel free to take what you need. We don’t have any hangers so if people could donate those too it would be fab.

“If we can please also respect the church grounds and not cause any issues or mess that would be super grateful.

The coat rack is on the inside porch of St Peter's Church in Yaxley.

“A huge thank you to everyone that has contributed so far, it’s much appreciated.” The coat rail is located under the porch side entrance at St Peter’s Church on Church Street.