‘Our children are now able to compete in competitions with other schools’

A Peterborough primary school has announced its pupils will be competing in their first sporting competition in more than eight years thanks to generous fundraising efforts made by the local community.

Highlees Primary School in Ravensthorpe was able to purchase a brand-new sports kit for Key Stage Two children after staff, pupils and their families worked together to host a ‘Movie Night’ in October.

The initiative was a huge success, raising £560 which was used to purchase fourteen brand new sports kits.

Highlees’ head teacher Mr Chris Venables said the school was “incredibly grateful” for the generosity shown by local families.

“We would like to thank them all because our children are now able to compete in competitions with other schools where they will feel proud to be representing Highlees.”

The pupils will be wearing their kit for the first time when they take part in a Mixed Year 3 and 4 football tournament at Jack Hunt School on Thursday, November 14.

The school is also hoping that children will get to represent Highlees in several other upcoming competitions that have been organised throughout the academic year, with plans for different aged children to compete in a variety of sports across the city.

“As we enter the winter months, the school is looking into the possibility of purchasing rain jackets for the children to wear at these upcoming competitions,” said assistant head, Sam Copeland.

Anybody who would like to help with the purchase of any further clothing or equipment is encouraged to contact Highlees Primary School on 01733 264294.